Group carpets FG on planned census, calls Nigerians to reject move

The Yoruba Global Alliance, a foremost Self-Determination Organization has condemned unequivocally the planned census by Federal Government (FG), describing the decision as “invidious and obviously self-serving political miscalculation and mis- adventure”.

The group made the condemnation in a statement titled: Census, which census?; e-signed Monday by Dr Amos Arogundade Akingba, President and High Chief Tola Adeniyi, Chairman of Council.

The organization with spread across the globe, contended that it was inconceivable that any serious-minded government should ever consider human population enumeration amidst an atmosphere of unprecedented insecurity, mistrust, unbridled corruption, and pervasive economic woes.

It recalled it would be like a similar exercise conducted in 1974 which the subsequent Murtala Muhammed Military junta immediately jettisoned on assumption of office in 1975.

The group’s statement reads in part: “That on earth could be the rationale for seeking to do a national headcount at this point in time, especially amidst rumours and permutations that the Unitary government in Abuja may have other tricks up its sleeves regarding holding national elections slated for April next year?

“The programmed Census is a mischief towards a predetermined end of imposing false demographics on Nigeria to the advantage of the Fulani hegemony. Nigerians cannot be deceived any longer.

“Human population Census requires meticulous planning, including but not limited to cartographic capturing, enumeration of houses and other dwelling places, comprehensive physical counting of human heads all over the country and, of course, a huge man-power outlay.

“In a situation where guardians and parents have stopped allowing their children and wards to proceed to mandatory Youths Service Corps outside their immediate environment, and hundreds of thousands have fled their homesteads because of pampered marauding human butchers euphemistically tagged bandits, where will the government import enumerators from?

“We should admit the obvious fact that Nigeria is at war with itself. Census exercises are never conducted in a war situation.

“More than 4 million Nigerians are scattered in Internally Displaced Persons camps all over the country most especially in the far Northern states of the country and Niger state. Who is going to count people who have been sentenced to humongous suffering by their own people in a country where suspicious terrorism holds sway?

“There can only be one reason for this unreasonable scheming: come up with terribly skewed census figures and plunge the uneasy country to further confusion, infighting, insurrection and catastrophic implosion and ultimately full-blown Civil War”.

The association called on well-meaning Nigerians most especially respectable elders who knew Nigeria when it enjoyed a good measure of civilization and civility, to urge President Buhari to halt this unwarranted assault.

It equally urged the National Assembly (NASS), which it described “the rubber stamp entity and submissive ‘ wife’ of the Executive Council” to deploy whatever balls they have to stop this open invitation to anarchy, warning that it should remember that posterity would reward them for their complicity should they fail to do the proper thing which is to stop this charade.

The organization also charged Student Organizations, Nigeria Bar Association, the entire Media Outlets, Labour and Trade Organizations and the entire Civil Society Platforms to rise up in unison to out-rightly condemn and “reject this odious and obnoxious fraudulent scheming”.

It warned those who are the puppeteers, the faceless advisers and mis-advisers to keep off and stop leading the government to a “certain ruinous end”.

“Before the final breakup of the Lugard Contraption, which is certain to happen, and Indigenous nationalities go their separate ways as Sovereign nations, we urge this deadly Government to let our dehumanized suffering women, hapless children and millions of unemployed youths breathe!” said the statement.

Recall that the Council of State last week Thursday among other approval, endorsed the country’s population count, slated for April, 2023.