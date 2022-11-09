Group calls for truce between Governor Bello, Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council has called for truce between Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Kogi Central Senatorial District for the 2023 elections, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Terry Obeih, the President General of the NENYLC, said this on Tuesday at a news conference in Abuja.

Obeih said that the feud between Bello and Akpoti-Uduaghan has constituted a threat to women’s inclusion in politics.

He said: “NENYLC a coalition of over 407 ethnic groups in Nigeria is extremely concerned over the recent excessive imbroglio between the Governor Yahaya Bello and Mrs. Natasha Apoti-Uduaghan, PDP Kogi Central candidate.

“This is over allegations and counter-allegations of terrorism escapades and hobnobbing with one ‘Shefiu’ and leading to further threats of attacks, media maligning cum aggressive vilifications and intimidation between both parties.

“Consequently, this is causing hydra headed tensions and fears in Kogi.

“The State is strategically positioned between North and South on the borderline, which serves as melting point of national unity and stability.”

Obeih said that the group believed that a woman needed to be treated with care and understanding.

He said that women needed to be encouraged rather than discouraged, especially as the 2023 election drew near.

He said: “We need to trend cautiously as we approach the 2023 general election.

“We hereby use this medium to alert the law enforcement agents to ensure adequate security and peaceful process.

“The two contending forces are youths within our context, as a matter of promotion of democracy and inclusion of women and youths in politics and governance.

“We call on Bello to reconsider his stance on this feud as a leader and lover of democracy in the state.”

Obeih said the group believed that the rift would make the atmosphere unsafe for women participation in politics and governance.

He urged both parties to develop cordial relationship having come from same ethnic group, Senatorial District, state and peer group in order to ensure development of the state.

Aare Oladotun Hassan, Secretary General, NENYLC, said the essence of the group’s intervention was to build a peaceful atmosphere ahead of the 2023 election.

Hassan said: “Women need to be treated well in politics because the courage to come out is something.

“So, Bello should broker peace.

“We believe Kogi should not be a boiling point for disunity because of its strategic location.”

Nimat Ozigis, a member of the group, appealed for calm between both parties, adding that politics should not be a do or die affair.

Ozigis charged stakeholders to work together in the interest of peace for free, fair and credible election in 2023.





