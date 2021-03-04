Residents of Yewaland in Ogun State have demanded an immediate cessation to killings of its people and wanton destruction of their means of livelihood.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of Yewaland Development Forum, Jide Amusan, the incessant killings have led to an unprecedented exodus of its people from their ancestral lands to seek refuge in Benin Republic and other neighbouring countries.

Amusan stated that it is even more vexatious and provocative that the killings were recently denied and debunked by the Chairman of the Ogun State Peace-keeping Committee on Farmers/Herders Conflict, Kayode Oladele.

The statement reads: “We have watched in utter dismay and consternation in recent weeks, the wanton killings and destruction of properties of our people in many towns and villages in Yewaland.

“Our farmers are being slaughtered, maimed and chased away from their farmlands by these killer herdsmen.

“Our village heads are being dehumanized and dishonored by Fulani herdsmen even in the presence of the security agencies!

“Our women and young girls are being raped and dishonoured with impunity on daily basis by these criminals.

“This callous, unwarranted intimidation and annihilation of our people has led to an unprecedented exodus of our brothers and sisters from their ancestral lands to seek refuge in Benin Republic and other neighboring countries.

“It is even more vexatious and provocative that this brazen fact was recently denied and debunked by the Chairman of Ogun State Peace-keeping Committee on Farmers/Herders Conflict, Kayode Oladele.

“While acknowledging and appreciating the timely intervention of our highly revered Paramount Ruler of Yewaland and Olu of Ilaro, HRM, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, MFR, in calling on the state and federal governments to be alive to their responsibility of ensuring adequate security and protection of our people against the marauding herdsmen, and in spite of the mandate of the committee set up by the State Government to investigate the causes of the crises, the killings and destruction of properties of our people in Yewaland by these criminal elements, the killings have continued unabated!

“With brazen audacity and impunity, certain towns and villages have received hand written letters from the bandits to carry out more ferocious attacks on the hapless defenseless people at any moment in those areas.

“Our people now live in palpable fear and anxiety expecting the worst to happen at any time! What can be more harrowing and excruciating for a harmless people than living in perpetual fear!

“As a responsible organization with commitment and determination to defend and protect the interests of all sons and daughters of Yewaland at home and in the Diaspora, we can no longer watch idly while our people are being gradually and consistently annihilated and reduced to mere paupers and refugees on their fatherland!”

The group thus made the following demands: “We demand, unequivocally, an immediate cessation to killings of the people and wanton destruction of their properties and means of livelihood currently ongoing in Yewaland.

“We also demand an urgent retraction from the Chairman of Ogun State Peace-keeping Committee on Farmers/Herders Conflict, Kayode Oladele, on his deliberate and provocative distortion of facts on the real situation in Yewaland.

“We strongly believe that Oladele’s unfortunate remarks and half-truths is capable of undermining the purposes and good intentions of the State Government at restoring peace in the land.

“Such provocative and unguarded statement will inadvertently escalate further hostility in our various communities in Yewaland.

“We humbly implore all our traditional rulers and community leaders to give maximum support to and rally round the Paramount Ruler in his bid to employ all native and traditional solutions to the lingering security challenges in Yewaland.

“We demand, without hesitation, the exposure of any traditional ruler, politicians and individuals colluding and conniving with these criminals for pecuniary gains to wreck monumental havocs on our people.

“We call on all our elders and community leaders to immediately find native and traditional solutions to the lingering security challenges in Yewaland.

“We also admonish out elites and business men and women who engage in cattle rearing to embrace modern practices in cattle business.

“We may have to suggest to our people to totally boycott red meat consumption for a period of 6 months in the first instance to put the herdsmen & their native collaborators out of business!

“We passionately appeal to the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR to ensure that all arrested killer headsmen, their collaborators and those who were found complicit in the heinous crimes must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We call on all our elected and appointed government officials at the state and federal levels to work in synergy with local security outfits in ensuring adequate security of lives and properties in Yewaland.

“In the same token, we appeal to the State and Federal Governments to pay commensurate compensations to the families of those who have been killed and those whose means of livelihood have been destroyed by the rampaging Fulani herdsmen.

“We also demand regular patrol of our various borders, particularly in Ogun State and throughout the federation by security agencies to check the influx of criminal elements from neighboring countries into Nigeria.

“Finally, we appeal to our people to be security conscious at all times as they go about their daily legitimate activities and devise means of protecting themselves in the face of any unwarranted attacks!”