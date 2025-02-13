Group berates use of abusive language on Nigerian leaders

In a resolute call to action, the Association of Arewa Yoruba Youths (AAYY) has urged Nigerians to show respect to political officeholders and refrain from using derogatory language that could tarnish Nigeria’s reputation.

AAYY National Coordinator, Ambassador Lawal Hussein Taiye, in a statement, stressed the need for decorum in public discourse, adding that respect for leaders reflected positively on the nation and enhanced its international standing.

In his words: “We must learn to respect those occupying sensitive positions in the country. By doing so, we not only uphold our dignity but also project a positive image of Nigeria to the international community.

“Many Nigerians engage in behaviours that undermine the country’s credibility, questioning how foreigners can take Nigeria seriously when its citizens fail to demonstrate responsibility in national affairs.

“From newspapers to electronic and social media, the trend is disturbing. We continuously demean ourselves and show little regard for one another, let alone for those in positions of authority. Both major religions in Nigeria teach respect and maturity in addressing issues.”

Taiye faulted an activist for making derogatory remarks about the President, adding that his claims that everything about the President was fraudulent is unacceptable.

”We should respect our leaders and pray for their success instead of resorting to insults,” Hussein posited.

While lauding President Bola Tinubu for establishing the North Central Development Commission, Taiye described the move as a strategic step towards fostering regional development.

He appealed to the President to include youth representatives in the appointments for regional commissions, ensuring their active participation in governance.

More so, the group expressed support for the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, praising his leadership and the improvements seen in the Nigerian Police Force since his appointment.

It said: “The IGP has done commendable work, and he deserves the support of all Nigerians.

“The position of the Inspector General of Police is an appointive role at the discretion of the President, without an age limit.

“It is crucial for Nigerians to assist security agencies by providing vital information to help combat longstanding security challenges in the country.”

Additionally, the group flayed remarks allegedly credited to a former governor of Kaduna State, advising him to be fair in analysing the situation in Nigeria.

