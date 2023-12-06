Group berates false allegation against DG DSS, Bichi

A Civil Society Organisation, Coalition for Peace in Nigeria, has called on relevant security agencies to arrest and prosecute a certain Jackson Ude over unsubstantiated allegations against the person of the Director General of the Department of State Services, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by its National Coordinator, Emeka Akwuobi.

The Group challenged Ude to come clean on his allegations against Bichi that have been found to be false, according to findings by its team of investigators.

According to the group: “Empirical evidence showed that Ude’s claim that the DG DSS may have looted subsidy grants meant for staff, is manifestly false, and should be disregarded.”

The group challenged Ude to an open debate, wondering why he thrives on Twitter (now X), and nothing more.

The statement reads in part: “We have kept DG Bichi on our evaluation radar since his recall from retirement in 2018, and we can attest to his impeccable integrity, and dedication to welfare of staff.

“Our regular evaluation reports of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in relation to performance, have continued to put the Department of State Services (DSS) at the top of the radar.

“In his latest outing, our team found that Jackson Ude accused DG Bichi of alleged looting of grants meant for staff of the Service.

“Upon seeing his post on X, we commissioned our crack team to unravel the truth or otherwise of the allegation of impropriety against the leadership of the foremost domestic intelligence agency.

“Our findings will shock members of the public: no ‘subsidy grant’s, in whatever description, has been released for personnel of the Department of State Services.

“The question we pose to Ude and his paymasters is: can you loot what you do not have?

“Nigerians should, please, identify and shame the likes of Ude, who seek to pull down hard working and patriotic leaders, whose only disposition is to make Nigeria greater than she is currently.

“We, therefore, call on relevant security agencies to, as a matter of national security, invite Ude to substantiate his allegation against DG Bichi, failure of which he should be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to mess-of-pottage activists.”