Group begs Tinubu to intervene in Muslims, Isese adherents crisis

The Ancient Religion Societies of African Descendants International Council has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the crisis between some Muslim faithful and traditionalists over the celebration of Isese festival in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The President of ARSADIC, Ifagbenusola Atanda, made the appeal at a news conference in Ile-Ife, Osun State on Tuesday.

Atanda begged the President to ensure adequate security and protection for traditional religion adherents in the country.

He said: “We call on President Bola Tinubu to caution the Kwara State Government from banning traditionalists from worshipping and celebrating their traditional festivals, for such action could lead to religious crisis.

“The traditional worshippers know their boundary not to throw offensives at other faiths.

“We will resist any attempt to trample on our rights to freedom of religion and association as spelt out in the Nigerian Constitution.”

Atanda equally called on the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to prevent the arbitrary arrest of Isese adherents by the police in Ilorin.

He added: “We are calling on the IGP to investigate the recent arrest of some traditional worshippers in Ilorin by the police and the handling of the case, and sanction anybody that is culpable.

“The government should ensure equity among the three recognised religions of Christianity, Muslim and traditionalist.”

Atanda condemned the recent clash between an Ilorin-based traditional worshipper, Yeye Omolara Ajesekemi, and some Muslim faithful at the Yemoja River in Oko Olowo area of the metropolis.

He said: “Yeye Omolara Ajesekemi has our support at all times to practice her faith, the traditional religion, which bonds all of us together.”

According to him, the three religions worshippers have been living harmoniously in the state for years.

He maintained that the group was ready to defend the rights of the traditional adherents, noting that traditional worshippers would not fold their arms and allow infringement on their fellow adherents.

He called on the state government, state House of Assembly, royal fathers and other stakeholders to protect the interest of traditionalists in the state.