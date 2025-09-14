Group backs Senator Buba’s peace efforts in northern Nigeria

The Bauchi State Muslim Parliament has endorsed the peace-building efforts of Senator Shehu Buba, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Security and National Intelligence.

The group made the declaration concerning the senator at a press conference it addressed in Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital, on Saturday.

It declared its “total support” for Buba’s use of dialogue as a solution to conflicts, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Parliament, Ahmad Yusuf, commended Senator Buba, who represents Bauchi South Senatorial District, for his work in peaceful conflict resolution and national security.

According to Yusuf, an engineer, Senator Buba’s approach aligns with the organisation’s core vision of promoting unity and peaceful coexistence.

He highlighted the senator’s initiatives, including frameworks for peaceful coexistence between farming communities and pastoralists.

He noted that his approach, which blends dialogue with economic empowerment, mirrors successful strategies previously employed in the Niger Delta region.

Another member of the Parliament, Hamza Abubakar, emphasised that years of armed struggle against security threats like Boko Haram have not resolved the problem.

He pointed to the successful use of dialogue in Kaduna, which has led to a more peaceful environment.

He asked: “If this is the result, why can’t we allow the initiator of this dialogue to continue and apply the same methodology in other parts of the country for peaceful coexistence?”

The Muslim Parliament strongly condemned what it described as a “vicious smear campaign” against Senator Buba, calling the attacks “character assassination” aimed at undermining his contributions to national security.

The organisation also called on all stakeholders to join in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges and urged the government to address the grievances of conflict victims.

Also Read

It appealed to citizens to support peace and cautioned politicians against using national security as a political tool.

Senator Buba has been widely recognised for his advocacy of non-kinetic approaches to complement military operations in combating insecurity.

His strategy emphasises dialogue, reconciliation, and socio-economic renewal, principles rooted in his academic background in Peace Studies and Conflict Management.

He is currently pursuing a PhD focused on the drivers of banditry in Zamfara and Kaduna States.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']