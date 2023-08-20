Group assures Adelabu’s performance as Minister of power

A political group named Adelabu Support Group has assured Nigerians that the recent appointment of Adebayo Adelabu as Minister of Power will ensure stable electricity across the country.

The group also congratulated the former deputy governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on his appointment.

This is contained in a congratulatory statement jointly signed by its Coordinator, Olatosho Akinrinola and Publicity Secretary, Oke Aina on Sunday in Ibadan.

It expressed confidence in Adelabu’s capability to make the power sector a reliable cornerstone for economic growth.

“We are confident in Adelabu’s dedication, loyalty and ability to deliver as minister of power.

“The nation can look forward to a brighter future where blackouts become a thing of the past and power becomes a reliable cornerstone for economic growth,” the group said.

It expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing Adelabu, while applauding him for his consistent ability to identify talents.

The group said that Adelabu would bring his wealth of experience, proven track records and understanding of economic dynamics to bear in his new role in the energy sector.

It said that Adelabu’s remarkable ability to navigate complex challenges and his dedication to driving sustainable energy solutions would reshape the landscape of power generation as well as distribution.

The group assured Nigerians that Adelabu’s tenure would usher in an era of innovation, efficiency, and progress.

“His forward-thinking strategies will surely address critical issues such as energy access, infrastructure development and renewable energy adoption.

“President Tinubu’s astute decision in appointing Adelabu underscores his commitment to nurturing exceptional talent and fostering strategic leadership within his administration,” it said.

It commended the president for considering Adelabu’s dedication to public service as well as unwavering pursuit of excellence towards achieving his vision of a more robust and self-reliant energy sector.

“As Adelabu assumes his new role, we, his people, citizens and industry stakeholders alike are filled with optimism.

“Yes, by His grace, his leadership will lead to a power sector that not only meets the needs of today, but also paves the way for a sustainable and prosperous tomorrow,” the group said.

The group said that Adelabu’s appointment is a testament to the government’s commitment to progress and the incredible capacity of our nation’s leaders.

“With Adelabu, Nigeria is poised to embark on a transformative journey towards an electrifying future.

“President Bola Tinubu’s visionary leadership is duly acknowledged for making this bold step towards a brighter and more empowered Nigeria,” it said.