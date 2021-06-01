A group, Concerned Youths of Tudun Wada and Dong communities of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, has called on the state government to ban grazing around the forest of Jos Wildlife Park.

The group made the call on Tuesday when it visited families affected by the recent attacks in Dong.

Gunmen had on May 23 attacked and killed seven persons in Dong community.

Yohana Izang, Secretary of the group, said the continued grazing at the wildlife park had constituted security threats to Dong and Tudun Wada communities bordering the park.

According to him, the forest of the wildlife part is restricted, hence should not harbour humans but animals only and should strictly be reserved for recreational purposes.

Izang said; “As you all know, Dong community has been under siege lately.

“In fact, just last week, gunmen attacked the community and killed seven persons, including a baby.

“To curtail the spate of attacks in Dong and Tudun Wada, communities bordering the Jos wildlife park, we want to call on the government to ban grazing in the park.

“The park is a restricted forest and so no human being other than animals should be allowed to graze or even live there.

“The continued grazing activities at the park pose serious security threats to the inhabitants of communities around the wildlife park.

“So, we are calling on the government of Plateau to, as a matter of urgency, ban grazing and other human activities at the forest of the Jos wildlife park.”

Izang also called on security agencies to intensify efforts toward ending attacks by gunmen that usually lead to loss of lives and property.

The Secretary, however, called on residents of Dong community to be law-abiding and remain peaceful at all times.

The group donated some food items and cash to the families affected by the recent attacks in Dong during the visit.