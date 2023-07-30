Group applauds Customs new management team

828 828

The Business and Maritime Writers’ Association of Nigeria, BUMWAN, has congratulated the newly appointed three Deputy Comptroller Generals of Customs, DCGs, and three Assistant Comptroller Generals of Customs, ACGs, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that the Nigeria Customs service has announced the appointment of DCG Festus Okun, DCG Musa Baba Abdullahi, DCG Albashir Hamisu, ACG Kamarudeen Olumoh, ACG Auwal Baba Mohammed and ACG Adeogun Olajogun as the new management team that would pilot the affairs of the service following the appointment of acting Comptroller General of Customs and the retirement of some senior officers.

This decision was reached at an emergency executive meeting held on Sunday in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Commenting on the development, BUMWAN National president, Peter Ihejirika applauded the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for rewarding what he termed as hard work and dedication shown through the appointment of those whom he said have grown through the ranks and have contributed immensely to the soaring venue profile of Nigeria Customs Service over the years.

Ihejirika, posit that, “With the recent appointment , the Nigeria Customs Service will witness an astronomical growth both in manpower development, service delivery and in fact the federal government fiscal policy stimulus which would be enhanced.”

Adding, “Smugglers and those that engage in unwholesome trade should think of another business as the new management team are known for their averred compliant with extant laws guiding import, export and cargo clearance and also the core mandate of Nigeria Customs Service which includes Revenue generation, Trade facilitation, Anti-Smuggling among others.”

He enjoined all officers and men of the service, other stakeholders in the Maritime industry to work together with the new management team to ensure the achievement of their mandate.

In his remarks, the National Secretary of BUMWAN, Apostle Tony Nzekwe, said, “The appointment of the six senior customs officers is an affirmation of Merit, Professionalism, discipline and productive results driven Nigeria Customs Service. It’s a new dawn of enhanced technological driven Service delivery, robust stakeholders synergies and improved geometrical revenue generation into the federal coffers.”

He asserted, “The newly appointed 3 DCGs and 3 ACG s are Senior Customs Officers who have consistently over decades remained astute, Pragmatic, Transparent, resourceful and compliant to the fiscal policies of the federal government of Nigeria.”

His words: “These are distinguished Senior Officers who have killed self interest over national interest, Security and Prosperity. And all critical stakeholders and operators in the Maritime industry should give them adequate and needed cooperation and support to excel in their new assignment.”