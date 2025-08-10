Group appeals to Abiodun not to demolish Daniel’s residence, hotel

The Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) has appealed to the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, to reverse the planned demolition of the Sagamu residence and luxury hotel of Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of the state and serving Senator.

The state government had on Friday marked the properties of the representative of Ogun East Senatorial District for demolition within three days.

Specifically, the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority issued a Notice of Contravention and a Notice to Quit for Daniel’s Asoludero Court residence on Obafemi Awolowo Avenue, GRA, Sagamu, including his nearby Conference Hotel.

The notices, numbered: 00049514 and 00047714, were served simultaneously by the Sagamu Zonal Planning Office at about 4pm on Friday.

The Notice of Contravention, citing the Ogun State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law No. 61 of 2022 and the accompanying regulations, alleged that the hotel was constructed without a planning permit and without adequate setbacks or approvals.

Also Read:

It described the stage of work as “completed and in use” and ordered removal of the contravention within “three days” or face demolition.

The Notice to Quit similarly ordered occupants of the residence to vacate within three days of service “during the impending demolition of the development,” warning that the authority “will not be liable for any loss suffered” or damage to property.

Reviewing the situation, the SSSG, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Adewole Ireti, appealed to Governor Abiodun to intervene in the matter and prevent a situation that could create disaffection between two illustrious sons of Yorubaland.

The group comprises of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Agbekoya Society, Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Professional Hunters, Vigilante Jahun, Agbekoya Peace Movement, Agbekoya Solidarity Movement, COMSAIC, Isokan Ile Oodua, Egbe Obinrin Oodua Agbaye, and Omo Oduduwa United, among others

It stressed that if allowed to degenerate, the consequences of the planned demolition could also cause great disunity among sons and daughters of the state.

The group observed that the purported contravention notices issued to the former governor were political.

It therefore called for a de-escalation of the situation by completely cancelling the demolition order.

The SSSG said: “In the history of Ogun State, this sort of action has never been taken against any former governor.

“We must not allow a bad precedent to be set.”

Post Views: 11