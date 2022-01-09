Group accuses Osinbajo, Malami of manipulating EFCC against Kalu

A non-governmental organization, Igbo Progressive Initiative (IPI), has accused the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN), over alleged instigation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu.

The group which is made up of Igbo people in the diaspora alleged that the EFCC supervised by the Office of the AGF, had made efforts to frustrate the credibility of the eminent businessman and former Abia state governor

President General of the group, Dr. Raphael Agwu, in a statement issued Sunday, alleged that Malami with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were manipulating the EFCC in a desperate bid to stop Orji Kalu from succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.

Agwu said, “It is a shame that the Attorney General of Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami is manipulating the EFCC to concoct fresh charges against Orji Uzor Kalu in a bid to stop him from succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari. It is and have always been about 2023 presidential election.

“Malami having noticed that Kalu is President Muhammadu Buhari’s favorite in 2023 is conniving with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo by using the EFCC against Orji Uzor Kalu who is generally accepted by all Nigerians.

“It is imperative to remind Malami that power is transient. He should be reminded that he won’t be AGF forever. Another government would come and investigate his dirty deals. We know him too well and we have his records . Malami was not rich before becoming the AGF. Since he became the AGF, he has been buying landed properties across the country with public funds. We know banks and places he has starched money .

“It is only in a country like Nigeria where corrupt element like Malami would abuse his office by using it to intimidate others. We are aware that he is working with Yemi Osinbajo and others who are afraid of the Senate Chief Whip”.

The statement added; “Before Malami puts his head in Orji Kalu’s affairs, he should ask questions on what happened to others . Kalu is a destined child and anyone trying to stop him will be stopped first. Those who tried to tarnish his image with EFCC and prison has learnt their lessons. Unless Malami is deaf and blind he should continue instigating the EFCC. People like Kalu who is an employer of labour; a man who doled out 500 million naira and 100 million naira to his former party and Olusegun Obasanjo concurrently in 1998 deserves some respect.

“If Malami loves Nigeria and President Buhari as he claims, he should throw his weight behind the President’s choice. Kalu is a good man and the most detrabilized Nigerian alive. He has the economic and political capacity to lead the country. He is the only man from the South that can unite this country and hold it together”.