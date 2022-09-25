Groovy, Sheggz, Hermes kicked out of BBNaija season 7

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemates, Groovy, Sheggz and Hermes have been evicted from the show.

Groovy, Hermes and Sheggz have been the big love stories of the Level Up season. Sheggz formed the Shella ship with Bella, Groovy formed a bond with Phyna, while Hermes also shipped Allyson.

When asked of his feelings and plans for Phyna outside the house, Groovy said “it’s real.”

On his plans for the Shella ship, Sheggz said “that’s my babe. Time will tell what happens next.”

“We would see how it goes”, said Hermes on his relationship with Allyson.

Following the eviction of the trio, Adekunle, Bella and Bryann have made the finale.

Completing the list of finalists are Phyna, Daniella and Chichi. Chizzy and Rachel are also into the finale as Riders, but cannot win the N100 million grand prize.

Winner of this edition will be announced on Sunday October 2.