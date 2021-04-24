Weddings in this part of the world is usually a big deal as many families use the opportunity to show off their affluence and class.

However, no matter the kind of wedding, there will always be something to remember.

In a video making the rounds on social media, a man who was walking down the aisle with his new bride surprised many after he scolded the Master of Ceremony for trying to make him dance.

The groom blatantly refused to dance despite being cajoled by the MC.

He pointed a warning finger at him at some point.

At a point, he walked off the aisle, leaving his sad bride behind, but went back to apparently ask her to join him on the high table.

According to one @Dj_Emzor, who was at the event, he quoted the groom as saying that he would not dance because he is an Ustaz and they don’t dance.

He wrote: “I’m Ustaz, I don’t dance and madam won’t dance.”

The wedding appears to have taken place somewhere in Northern Nigeria.