Groom, friends killed in auto crash minutes before wedding

Tragedy struck on Saturday as a groom and two of his friends were killed in a fatal auto crash in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, just moments before his wedding ceremony.

The deceased groom, according to dailynewshub.ng, was a senior police officer, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mustapha Garba Gumau.

He was reportedly en route from Gumau to Magaman-Gumau for his wedding fatiha scheduled for 10am when the accident occurred around 9am at Bargan Tsamiya village.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle carrying the groom and his friends veered off the road and crashed, killing him and two others — Shuaibu Umar and Sulaiman Musa — on the spot.

Several other occupants of the vehicle were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The tragic incident has thrown the communities of Gumau and Magaman-Gumau into mourning, as what should have been a joyful union turned into a sorrowful occasion.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Wakil, could not be reached for his reaction as of the time of filing this report.

