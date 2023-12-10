Groom flees as NDLEA storms drug contest pre-wedding party, nabs others nationwide

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have busted a drug contest pre-wedding party organised by the groom, Musa Gwandi.

The development was confirmed by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi.

In a statement on Sunday, Babafemi said the breakthrough was made by operatives of the agency in Katsina State.

He said NDLEA officers, acting on intelligence, stormed the party in a community popularly known as Shola Quarters, Katsina, arresting 25 youths participating in the drug contest.

He said at the time of the operation, the suspects were busy taking turns abusing all sorts of illicit substances, including a mixture of multiple drugs mixed in a plastic bucket.

Though Gwandi, who organised the drug party along with his friends, was not at the venue at the time the 25 others were arrested, he was however nabbed on December 3, 2023 following a manhunt for him.

On the same day, operatives in Anambra State intercepted a truck marked BEN 302 YS (Edo).

A search by the operatives yielded 5,612 bottles of codeine-based syrup; 57,800 capsules of tramadol; and 5,100 ampoules of pentazocine injection among others.

The driver, Ambrose Oyamedan; conductors: Samuel Otejere and Obey Jonathan, as well as the truck were taken into custody for further investigation.