Antoine Griezmann has been handed the number seven shirt by Barcelona for his second season at Camp Nou.

The French forward had to settle for the 17 jersey for his debut campaign with the Catalan club because the 7 was occupied by Philippe Coutinho, who later left on loan to join Bayern Munich.

And although Coutinho is back at Barcelona after his season in Germany, Griezmann has been given the number he wears for France and also used at Atletico Madrid.

“Antoine Griezmann will wear the number 7 shirt for FC Barcelona this coming season, following in the footsteps of stars such as [David] Villa, Pedro, [Henrik] Larsson and [Javier] Saviola,” the Catalan club said on their website on Friday.

“On July 14, 2019, the Frenchman was presented at the Camp Nou with the number 17 shirt, which he wore last season.

“The number 7 was occupied by Philippe Coutinho at that time, meaning Griezmann could not maintain the squad number he had worn at Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid.”

Griezmann, who said in March that he hoped to wear the number again soon, scored 15 goals in 48 appearances for Barca in 2019-20.