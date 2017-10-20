Grieving man finds nurse having sex with wife’s corpse

Police have arrested a nurse after a grieving husband reportedly walked in on him having sex with the body of his dead wife.

Officers took Grover Macuchapi, 27, into custody in connection with the incident at the Hospital de Clinicas in La Paz, Bolivia.

Macuchapi, who faces unspecified charges, reportedly told officers that he “could not remember anything” about the incident.

The woman’s 28-year-old husband had left his wife’s body to pay some hospital bills and claims he returned to find the distressing scene.

He said: “I saw him and hit him. He was moving, he had his pants down.”

Douglas Uzquiano, Deputy Director of the Bolivian anti-crime force, said: “At the time, the deceased had been transferred to the morgue.

“The husband returns and finds that this man of 27 years was maintaining relations with the corpse of his wife.

“The nursing assistant was committing the crime of necrophilia.”

The identities of the dead woman and her husband have not been released.

Police in Bolivia are currently discussing what charges Macuchapi should face, with “profanation” considered the most likely.

Legal experts are studying the law books with the aim of finding a more serious charge which would carry a heavier sentence.

