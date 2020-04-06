Gridlock surfaces in Ilorin in spite of lockdown

There was gridlock on major roads in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Monday in spite of the lockdown across some states of the federation following the coronavirus pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria Correspondent, who monitored the level of compliance to the Kwara State Government’s stay at home order, reports that there was minor traffic in ‘A’ Division area; Muritala Muhammed Way; Maraba; Unity; and Asa Dam Road among other places.

NAN gathered that a combined team of the men of the Nigeria Police Force and Man ‘O’ War were out to enforce the partial lockdown and the stay-at-home order, thereby causing the gridlock.

NAN reports that the security operatives asked vehicle owners to make U-Turn to where they were coming from if their reasons for coming out were not genuine.

They, however, allowed people on essential duties to have their way as they also accorded our Correspondent respect to have his way from the areas.

NAN recalls that this was coming less than 24 hours after the state government announced it had not ordered a total lockdown of the state.

There were heavy rumours in the state at the weekend that the state government would begin a total lockdown beginning from April 6.

Reacting to the development, spokesman, Kwara State Police Command, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, said the police were only carrying out the partial lockdown in the state as announced by the government.

Okasanmi said: “It is still the usual partial lockdown, but we discovered that some people are using the opportunity to use their private vehicles for commercial purposes, hence the reason we are out to enforce the law.”

The security operatives were respectful and civil in the discharge of their duties.