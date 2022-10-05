Gridlock: FRSC advises motorists to take alternative routes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Wednesday advised motorists and commuters travelling through Kogi to take alternative routes to either south or north to avoid the Koto-Kogi gridlock.

Kogi FRSC Sector Commander Stephen Dawulung gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

Dawulung expressed concern about the massive gridlock that built around Koton Karfe in Kogi Local Government Area on Abuja-Lokoja-Lagos-Enugu road as a result of the flooding that has overwhelmed Kogi in recent times.

“The recent flood in Kogi, the gateway, has overflowed the road linking both the southern and northern part of the country through the state and has caused a huge gridlock.

“Our personnel in conjunction with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the military and vegilante are trying their best to control the already blocked road.

“Most unfortunately, a petroleum tanker broke down right in the middle of the flooded road forcing motorists to use only one lane of the road.

“As it is, we advise that motorists and commuters should use alternative routes to get to either the northern or southern part of the country,’’ he said.

He suggested the use of Enugu-Ankpa-Ajaokuta-Lafia route and Abuja-Minna-Mokwa-Jebba-Ilorin route to travel in either parts of the country

“Though these routes are a bit long, they are better compared to the gridlock at Koto-Kogi that keeps people stranded for a day or more before crossing the flooded road.

“We have to divert motorists and commuters coming from Abuja to go through Gegu-Koto bypass to enable us to open the blocked road around the Koto axis.

“We are also trying to decongest the one through Banda axis to see how we could manage the already fragile road to ease off the traffic to alleviate the sufferings of both motorists and commuters some of who have spent more 24 hours waiting,’’ he said.