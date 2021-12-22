Gridlock: Dangote begs FRSC to remove broken down truck

The Dangote Group of companies has begged the Federal Road Safety Corps to remove a truck obstructing free flow of traffic on the Kabbah-Obajana-Lokoja Road in Kogi State.

Samuel Odukoya, Dangote’s Traffic Controller, made the appeal on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja.

Odukoya said that the DAF truck with registration number FKY117X and loaded with planks broke down in front of the Dangote office in Obajana.

He said the quick response of the corps was needed to clear the traffic gridlock on the expressway.

He said: “In fact, as we speak, the road is blocked.

“Vehicles, particularly our (Dangote) trucks, cannot move in or out of our office.

“FRSC personnel need to come to our rescue as they usually do whenever there is such a challenge on this busy expressway.

“It is unfortunate that most times people blame our truck drivers for gridlock at Obajana, which is not so as exemplified by that broken down truck carrying planks.”

Contacted, the State Sector Commander of the FRSC in Kogi State Solomon Agure, said he has been notified of the blockade on the Kabbah-Obajana-Lokoja Expressway.

Agure said: “We have just been informed about the gridlock and our men who are on patrol on the road will soon be there to address the unfortunate incident.

“Removing a broken down truck from the road is not that easy as that of a car.

“In this situation, the head of the truck must first be removed before the body, which is loaded with planks.

“All we are asking for is for other motorists and road users to exercise patience as we move the truck from the road for free flow of traffic.”