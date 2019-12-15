Mason Greenwood scored his third goal in three days to rescue a point for Manchester United at Old Trafford, as Everton interim manager Duncan Ferguson remains unbeaten.

Fresh from netting a brace in the 4-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday night, the teenager rifled home a left-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area to level the scores in the 77th-minute.

Ferguson’s side, full of confidence after a 3-1 victory over Chelsea eight days ago, had broken the deadlock after 36 minutes and David de Gea was at fault. The United ‘keeper missed contact on Leighton Baines’ corner and the ball was inadvertently bundled in by Victor Lindelof. The goal was given after a VAR check for a potential foul on the Spaniard.

In an entertaining contest, both sides threw caution to the wind in search of a late equaliser but the game ended all square.

This was a chance for United to close the gap on the top four after Chelsea lost to Bournemouth on Saturday and after a week in which they defeated Manchester City and Tottenham, this will feel like a huge missed opportunity for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men. They remain sixth and four points behind the Blues.

It is a useful point for Everton, who move three points above the relegation zone and look like a side reinvigorated under Ferguson.