Greener Future: Transcorp expands environmental initiative with donation of waste bins to schools

Transnational Corporation Plc, Nigeria’s leading, listed conglomerate with strategic investments in the Power, Hospitality, and Energy sectors, has executed the second phase of its environmental Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, donating segregated waste bins to schools across Lagos, Delta, and Rivers States.

This initiative reinforces Transcorp Group’s commitment to sustainable waste management and environmental stewardship.

Aligned with Transcorp’s mission to improve lives and transform Africa, this initiative empowers young Nigerians to champion environmental sustainability by partnering with secondary schools and Recycle Points, a leading waste recycling social enterprise and Tony Elumelu Foundation alumnus.

The group aims to instil a culture of responsibility and innovation in the next generation, equipping them with practical tools to reduce ecological footprints.

In a concerted effort to promote environmental sustainability, Transcorp Plc donated a fabricated waste bin each to Falomo Junior and Senior High Schools, as well as Ireti Junior and Senior High Schools in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Similarly, TransAfam Power Limited extended the same gesture to the Community Secondary School and Community Primary School in Okoloma, Rivers State, while Transcorp Power Plc replicated the eco-friendly donation at Erhavwen Secondary School, Ekrerhavwen and Adagwe Grammar School, Eruemukohwowarien in Delta State.

This CSR project affirms Transcorp Group’s commitment to fostering cleaner, healthier learning environments, starting from their host communities.

Addressing the pupils, Dr. Owen Omogiafo, President/GCEO of Transcorp Group, highlighted the initiative’s significance: “At Transcorp, we recognise that sustainability is a collective journey.

“By sustaining this project in Lagos, Delta, and Rivers States with the footprint of our subsidiaries, we are not only addressing environmental challenges but also nurturing future leaders who will drive eco-conscious practices.

“Our Africapitalist ethos compels us to invest in communities where we operate, ensuring a greener, healthier tomorrow.”

The management of the school commended Transcorp Plc effort and emphasised that the donation marks a pivotal step in promoting environmental awareness in the schools.

With a promise to put the facility to good use, the students were excited about being aware of their role in promoting sustainable practices in their communities, chorusing commitment to the ‘reuse, redeem, and recycle’ mantra.

Transcorp Group is invested in championing a cleaner, greener Nigeria by integrating sustainability into its core operations and community engagements.

Post Views: 7