Green Worship disburses N160m to support special needs children, others

The Concert For Change, a non-profit initiative that organises Green Worship, has disbursed N160 million to support special needs children and provided funding to charity organisations.

The group said it will raise N100 million annually and increase the charity organisations it supports with the funds raised from four to 10 beneficiaries.

The move aligns with its determination to impact societies and improve conditions of vulnerable children.

The Green Worship 8.0 will hold its music event at MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos next week to raise funds for charities supporting orphans and children with disabilities.

The concert will feature several gospel artistes, including Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Gaise Baba, Anendlessocean, Preye Odede, Rotimi Keys, Kent Egunjobi, Moyosola Olowokure, Gospel Force, Ellie Scotte, Outgun Onkar, and Wale Adenuga.

Also Read:

Speaking in Lagos, the Convener, Wale Adenuga, said: “This is a testament to what God does through people with willing hearts, proving the miracle of five loaves and two fishes is alive today.”

Proceeds will go to five bodies; Comrade David Ofoeyeno School for Special Children (Warri, Delta State), Marvelous Foundation Orphans Care Centre (Minna, Niger State), Super Parents Foundation (Lagos State), Hope Orphanage (Akure, Ondo State), and Learning Disabilities Society of Nigeria (Uyo, Akwa Ibom State).

Adenuga said: “We know the times are challenging and the needs around us are growing.

“Yet in the midst of these challenges, there are charities doing incredible work, often unseen, feeding, teaching and caring for orphans and children with special needs.

“The least we can do is to lighten that burden.

“That is what Green Worship is about: creating a space where worship becomes a response to human need and where songs turn into support.

“So, through Concert For Change, we remind ourselves and others that compassion is powerful, generosity transforms lives, and together we can bring hope to others.”