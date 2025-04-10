Greatest entrepreneur in Africa – Otedola celebrates Dangote at 68

Business tycoon, Femi Otedola has extended heartfelt birthday wishes to his fellow billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, as he marks his 68th birthday

Otedola did not only wish Dangote a happy birthday, he described him as “the greatest entrepreneur to have come out of Africa.”

In a tribute shared via his social media platform on Thursday, Otedola wrote, “Happy Birthday to my dear brother, the greatest entrepreneur to have come out of Africa …”

The post quickly garnered attention, with numerous well-wishers and followers also joining in to celebrate Dangote’s special day.

Among the messages were praises acknowledging Dangote’s influence and mentorship, with one X user describing him as a “big motivation to the younger generation” and urging him to “keep inspiring.”

Dangote’s birthday also coincided with the celebrations of other individuals born in April, as one user noted, “Happy birthday Sir, long life in good health…no wonder I always see myself as a billionaire.”

Aliko Dangote, known for his expansive business empire spanning industries such as cement, oil, and gas, has long been considered one of the richest men in Africa.

His entrepreneurial success has made him a key figure in the continent’s economic landscape, earning him respect and admiration from business leaders like Otedola.

