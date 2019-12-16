The Lagos State Government on Sunday said the Greater Lagos 2020 Festival will start on December 25 and end in the morning of January 1, 2020.

Solomon Bonu, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, disclosed this during the 2019 Coconut Festival held in Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the festival is: “Simply Unforgettable.”

Bonu said the event would hold in all the Five Divisions of the state simultaneously.

He said: “We are maintaining the status quo; it will last for eight days, like that of One Lagos Fiesta.

“We are going to engage our people who want to buy and sell as well as those who want to enjoy themselves.

“Let me correct the impression in some quarters that the event will be held for one day.

“No.

“It is going to hold for eight days.

“The grand finale of the festival will come up at Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island.

It will run from December 31 till the morning of January 1, 2020.

“If you like, you can stay in your Division and enjoy the festival because as we are celebrating it in Eko Atlantic City, you will be watching and enjoying it in Epe, Badagry, Alimosho, Agege and Lagos Island.”

According to Bonu, what will make this year’s festival unique will be the drum show “which has never happened in Africa before,” adding: “There will be drones show too.

“We want to tell the world that we are capable; we want to let the world know that it is happening here in Lagos; you can live and do your business here if you are law-abiding.”

The special adviser, however, said the state government would not tolerate any form of carnival during the festival.