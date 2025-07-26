Great Ife Alumni hails election of Bensouda as Chair, CABI Executive Council 

The Global President of Great Ife Alumni Association, Bunmi Falode, has congratulated Dr. Fatou Bensouda, High Commissioner of The Gambia to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, as the new Chair of its Executive Council; The Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI).

CABI is an international, inter-governmental, not-for-profit body dedicated to improving lives worldwide by addressing challenges in agriculture and environment.

Through science, information sharing, and capacity building, CABI supports sustainable agricultural practices, strengthens supply chains, and empowers farmers and stakeholders to take practical, informed action.

Falode in a congratulatory message issued by the Association’s Global Publicity Secretary, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, described the election of Bensouda as the round peg in a round hole.

Dr. Bensouda, who served as the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) from 2012 to 2021, is internationally recognised for her distinguished career in law and diplomacy.

She was the first woman to hold the top position at the ICC and previously served in several senior legal roles in The Gambia, including Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

In her current diplomatic role, she represents The Gambia in multiple countries.

Falode said the wonderful credentials of Bensouda earned her the award of honours bestowed on her by the Great Ife Alumni during its Global Convention in May 2025.

He therefore wished her well in this other global assignment, praying for her successful tenure and impactful regime.

