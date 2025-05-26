Great Ife Alumni elects new global officers as Falode emerges President 

The Great Ife Alumni Association has elected a new set of Global Officers that will steer the ship of the association for another two years with Barrister Leye Bunmi Falode emerging as the Global President.

Falode, alongside other officers were elected during the 26th Biennial Convention of the Association held at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University , Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The three-day convention brought together delegates from various branches across Nigeria and in the diaspora.

Other officers who were elected unopposed were Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media and Public Relations of Nigerians in Diaspora Commision as Global Publicity Secretary, Vice President, North, Alabi Adeyemi Joshua, Vice President South West, Dr Olumuyiwa Kayode Ojo and Vice President South South/South East, Dr Johnson Bankole Olumola.

Others were Vice President Africa, Chief Omole Joseph Adewale, Global General Secretary, Christianah Busayo Omisakin, Global Social Welfare Secretary, Pharm. Femi Ogunmade, Global Treasurer, Fatai Moshood , Global Financial Secretary, Dr Collins Ailoje Igaga and Global Legal Adviser, Festus Madu Esq

Other elected officers were Global Deputy Legal , Awodeji Adeniyi Esq Olanrewaju, Global Editor In Chief, Dr Fatoke Babatunde Abiodun and Global first Assistant Secretary, Adetutu Febisola Victoria.

Others include Global Internal Auditor, Bosede Oyesanmi, Second Assistant Secretary, Engr. Nureni Kayode Alaaya, Global Ex- Officio for South West, North and South East/South South, Dr Akinjogbin Israel, Esv. Jamiu Saibu and Okhirueh Abosede Onosen-Iguan respectively.

Leye Falode is a distinguished alumnus with an impressive academic background with all his degrees from Obafemi Awolowo University where he had Bachelor of Education (History), (1989), Master of Public Administration (MPA), LL.B, (2002).

He was called to the Nigerian Bar in year 2008, LL.M (2012) , and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Law.

Falode has extensive experience in public service, law practice and in hospitality business. He served as Senior Special Assistant to former Osun State Governors and as a

Former Chairman, Osun State Rent Tribunal. He is currently the Principal Partner, L.B. Falode & Co. (Law Firm) and the CEO, El Bee Grandeur Hotel and Lounge, Osogbo.

Before his election as Global President, Falode served in various capacities such as the Chairman, Great Ife Alumni Association, Osogbo Branch, (2016-2020), Vice-President (South West), Great Ife Alumni Association, Chairman, Convention Organising Committee and Member, Alumni Centre Management Committee.

