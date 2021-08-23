Grazing routes: Ortom threatens legal action against Buhari

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has threatened to drag President Muhammadu Buhari to court should he insist on going ahead with any policy that would support open grazing or grazing reserves in the country.

Ortom made his position known when he spoke with newsmen on Sunday after arriving Makurdi from Asaba, Delta State.

The Governor was in Delta State to celebrate with his counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa, who buried his father.

While maintaining that the nation’s Constitution supercedes the Northern Nigeria Law that provided for grazing reserves, Ortom said the state government would not accept the Grazing Reserve Policy.

He said he would rather stand with the National Livestock Transformation Programme.

He said: “The truth is that if the entire country had accepted ranching, then why is Mr. President insisting on open grazing when there is no land for such.

“In the 50s when this policy was initiated what was the population of Nigeria?

“It was less that 40 million but today we are more than 200 million.

“The 923 square kilometer is not even enough to cater for the population.

“The reason Mr. President is insisting to some of us, I think there is a hidden agenda.

“Mr. President has aides.

“The Attorney General of the Federation, (Abubakar) Malami, and other lawyers around him should advice him.

“For God’s sake, it is laughable and it appears we do not know what we are doing.

“Under my watch, the state will not accept open grazing.

“I have already briefed my lawyers should Mr. President insist on going ahead with the policy.”