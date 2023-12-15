Grassroots Football: FIFA, NFF inaugurate $1.19m mini-stadium in Kebbi

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), have inaugurated a $1.19 million mini- stadium to promote grassroots football development in Kebbi.

The foundation of the project located on Kalgo Road in Birnin Kebbi was laid in September, 2020.

It was laid by former Governor Atiku Bagudu and was being supported by NFF.

While inaugurating the stadium on Friday, Governor Nasir Idris, emphasised on the need to engage youths in useful ventures to keep them healthy and relevant to the society.

He said that his administration was considering the revival of the Annual Sports Festival and would continue to support clubs and associations to excel.

Idris was represented by Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena, the Head of Service (HoS).

He thanked the General Secretary of NFF, Sanusi Muhammad, who facilitated the citing of the project in collaboration with NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, as well as Chairman of the state Football Association, Abubakar Chika-Ladan for their efforts.

He appealed to the state football association and NFF to make the state a centre for the National Football League to develop football talents that abound in the state.

The Governor assured of the readiness of his administration to assist and partner in the development of football and every other sport in the state.

Earlier, the Head of Department, Programmes Africa FIFA, Solomon Mudege, assured of FIFA’s commitment to invest in male and female football development in the country.

Also speaking, Gusau, identified lack of facilities as one of the challenges hindering youth sports development in the country.

“We are going to do more to increase the facilities for the stadium to be of standard than it is now.

”We are not going to let the youth down and I urge them to come back to help others that are coming up if they have the opportunities outside the country,” he said.

The NFF President thanked Bagudu and Idris for their efforts in developing football in the state and ensuring the completion of the project.