Graphic designer advises youths to learn skills, declares it’s lucrative

A graphic designer, Damilola Adeyemi, has advised Nigerian youths to learn graphic design, saying it’s a lucrative business if one is dedicated and hard working.

Adeyemi, who is married and residing in Oyo state, made the call during a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Saturday.

“As a graphic designer, you can work remotely any where you find yourself in the world, very interesting skills enable you to communicate with your audience in seconds using attractive flyers.

“Graphic design is a very important skill because businesses need to advertise their goods or services and they need to educate their customers about their products, this is done easily with graphic design.

“Once you learn graphic design and you take it seriously like you are running a business, then I can tell you that the skill is enough to sustain you and your family without paid employment.” she said.

According to her, digital skill like graphic design would help curb the menace of unemployment among youths as more businesses had social media presence which require graphics for marketing.

She said she started graphic designing in 2022 when she needed beautiful graphics to promote her business and target the right audience on social media.

Adeyemj said she had so far conducted free online courses for over 3,000 students on how to design graphics using their smartphone while mentoring hundreds in Nigeria and abroad.

She said that her target audience were students and entrepreneurs who are in their resourceful ages, adding that she gets them through social media adverts and referrals from my previous students.

She explained that she felt fulfilled because she had impacted positively on people’s lives as her students could design flyers, business logos, among others, and are paid handsomely for the service.

The designer, however, stated individual differences between a designer and a client as a major challenge in the business as some clients may not be able to communicate their design needs effectively.

“My 2023 goal is to scale higher and reach out to a lot of youths to equip them with the skill and impact their life positively”, she said.

