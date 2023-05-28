Granada, Las Palmas promoted to La Liga

Granada and Las Palmas have both been promoted to La Liga on the final day of the Segunda Division season.

Four teams went into the final day still with the chance of clinching the two automatic promotion places, with two of those – second-placed Las Palmas and third-placed Alaves – facing each other to add to the drama.

However, as it was the top two positions stayed the same, with Granada avoiding any possible drama by beating Leganes 2-0 and Las Palmas holding out for a goalless draw at home to Alaves which kept them above their opponents in the table.

The Gran Canarian outfit knew that they simply had to avoid defeat to be promoted due to their superior head-to-head record over Levante, who started the day in fourth.

Levante did move up to third place courtesy of a 94th-minute winner against Real Oviedo courtesy of Jorge de Frutos, but they would have needed to win and for Granada to lose in order to climb into the top two on the final day.

Leganes did have a goal ruled out while the score was still 0-0 at Granada, but the leaders safely negotiated their final-day fixture thanks to goals from Myrto Uzuni and Bryan Zaragoza either side of half time.

Most eyes were on the winner-takes-all clash between Las Palmas and Alaves, where one goal would have made all the difference all the way down to the wire.

However, Alaves failed to make the breakthrough in Gran Canaria as Las Palmas clung on to second place, with Alaves dropping to third as a result of Levante’s win.

Granada’s promotion sees them bounce straight back to La Liga as champions at the first attempt, while Las Palmas return to the top flight for the first time since 2017-18.