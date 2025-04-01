Graduate’s murder: Police demand prior notice before camping, hiking in Abuja

The FCT Police Command, on Tuesday said that henceforth, organisations, youth groups and hikers among others wishing to embark on camping and other gatherings, should notify the police before such ventures are undertaken.

This comes against the backdrop of the murder of a young Igala graduate, John Johnson, by suspected herdsmen in the Orozo area of Abuja last Saturday when his group, the Boys Brigade, went on a camping exercise.

A statement by the Abuja police spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh said, “The FCT Police Command hereby advises members of the public, especially youth groups, organizations, and hiking enthusiasts, to take necessary precautions before embarking on camping and hiking activities.

“This advice comes in light of recent security concerns and the need to ensure the safety of all participants.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao Saka Adwale warns that the police must be informed before any camping or hiking activity takes place.

“He emphasizes that failing to do so poses significant security risks, as remote or unsecured locations can be vulnerable to criminal activities.

“The Command stresses the importance of notifying the police and liaising with them to obtain guidance on safe routes and adequate security arrangements.

“The FCT Police are committed to working with the public to minimize risks by offering expert advice on intended locations and ensuring proper monitoring and protection where necessary.

“Furthermore, the Command urges organizers to ensure that all participants are accounted for throughout the duration of such outdoor activities.

“It is essential to verify that everyone returns safely and in the same order to avoid cases of missing persons or unforeseen incidents.

“Effective communication with law enforcement before and during these activities can significantly reduce safety risks and enhance response efficiency in emergencies.

“To request security coverage, obtain advice on safe routes, or report any suspicious activities, members of the public are encouraged to contact the FCT Police Command.

“They should contact the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, 08028940883.”

