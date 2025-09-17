Graduate nabbed for stealing motorcycle to recover N130,000 lost on sports betting

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, have arrested a 28-year-old graduate, Aina Ayotomide, for allegedly stealing a motorcycle to recover N130,000 he lost on sports betting.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Daniel Aidamenbor, the suspect was arrested on September 10, 2025, at Agbogbo area of Akure following credible intelligence.

“Operatives of the Intelligence Unit arrested Ayotomide, a graduate from Ado-Ekiti, in possession of a wine-coloured Bajaj motorbike suspected to be stolen.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed that he stole the motorcycle at Nova School area, Ado-Ekiti, and brought it to Akure to sell,” Aidamenbor said.

The suspect reportedly admitted that he stole the bike in an attempt to recover N130,000 given to him by his sister, which he lost while gambling on SportyBet.

The rightful owner of the motorcycle, Mr. Amire Tope of Ado-Ekiti, has since been contacted and has identified the recovered bike as his.

In a separate case, the NSCDC also arrested Tope Andrew, 30, of Olorunsogo, Yaba, Ondo, for allegedly breaking into a residence at Adebayo Compound, GRA, Ondo town.

The suspect was said to have carted away solar lights, panels, and iron scraps belonging to one Prince Adewole.

Andrew, according to the NSCDC, confessed to the crime, stating that he intended to sell the stolen items.

Both suspects are currently in custody and will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.

