Grace schools shows commitment for promoting cultural values

Grace School is set to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage as it affirms its commitment to promoting culture and tradition to properly educate the students.

Its Executive Director, Olatokunbo Edun said the cultural programme with the theme: “Hope “will feature cultural dance, drama, exhibition of cultural artefacts and others

Edun said the students need to properly understand culture in order to interact with other social groups and sociliaze without any hindrance..

According to her, the school will be staging a play Onibode Lalupon, an adaptation of Adebayo Faleti’s poem during the 3 day programme from March 15- 17, 2023.which holds in the school hall at Gbagada,Lagos.

The adaptation of Adebayo Faleti’s poem is intended to teach cultural norms and values to the students.it is a major avenue to expose and enlighten the students to culture which helps their social interaction.

Edun said it has become imperative for schools to teach culture in order to eradicate moral decadence in the society.

Edun added whole essence of the cultural week is aimed at promoting culture and educating the students appropriately. In her words ” Our students need holistic learning and they need to understand the norms and values of our cultural antecedents “.

Edun asserted that Grace Schools have a strong commitment to provide qualitative education and learning to the students.