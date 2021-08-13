GPMG, AK47 recovered from man nabbed by police

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested a middle-aged man, Goodwin Ubung, with a General Purpose Machine Gun and an AK47 riffle with 375 rounds of live ammunition

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aminu Alhassan, made the disclosure on Thursday in Calabar.

He spoke at his maiden news conference.

Alhassan said the suspect was arrested in Obudu Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “A surveillance patrol team led by the DPO, Obanliku Division, intercepted Ubung Godwin of Bebuabie village and one Christopher Udie of Betukwel village in Obudu LGA with an unregistered motorcycle on Wednesday.

“On sighting the Police, Christopher took to his heels, abandoning his accomplice with the motorcycle, while Godwin was arrested.”

Alhassan said that one chain of GPMG live ammunitions and 375 AK47 live ammunitions were recovered from the suspect.

The Commissioner added that the command would do everything possible to arrest the fleeing suspect.

Alhassan said Ubung was being investigated to establish the source and mission of “this illegal act” and urged residents to assist the police in fighting crime in the state by providing intelligence reports.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Alhassan assumed duty in Cross River State on Wednesday.