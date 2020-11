Former Nigerian Military leader, Yakubu Gowon, has denied claims of stealing ”half of the Central Bank of Nigeria”.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Gowon described the allegations as ”rubbish”.

He said: “What the MP said is rubbish.

“I don’t know where he got that rubbish from.

“I served Nigeria diligently and my records are there for all to see.

“I did not want to speak on this issue because people that know me know that what the MP said is not true.”