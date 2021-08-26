Governorship poll: Izunaso heads Anambra APC reconciliation committee

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Anambra governorship election, Senator Hope Uzodinma, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Senator Osita Izunaso as the chairman of the Reconciliation and Special Duties for the election.

Uzodinma made this known while inaugurating sub-committes for the Anambra State governorship campaign.

He said that Senator Izunaso was chosen for the task as a result of his uncommon vast depth in political administration, great human relations and rich connections in the South East and across Nigeria.

Governor Uzodinma said that he was optimistic that the Reconciliatory and Special Duties Committee would bring all the critical stakeholders together and mobilize other notable indigenes of Anambra State effectively for a smooth, grand success for APC in the gubernatorial election.

At the post-inauguration meeting which took place in Imo State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja, the governor listed others as Deputy Chairman National Campaign Council, Dave Umah; Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Special Interventions; Chairman, Governor Abubarkar Badaru of Jigawa state .

Others are Finance, Chairman, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Security, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; Election Monitoring, Chairman, Chief Timipre Silva; Hon Minister of state Petroleum, Strategy, Chairman, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, and Chief Paul Chukwuma as Director-General.