Governorship: PDP reschedules screening for Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party has rescheduled the date for the screening of its aspirants for Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi States governorship elections from February 13 to March 1.

The party announced the decision in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, in Abuja on Friday.

According to Bature, the party’s National Working Committee has scheduled the screening appeals for March 13.

“In the same vein, sales of expression of interest and nomination forms for Kogi State only has been extended till Monday February 13,” he said.

He said that the slight adjustment in date was necessitated by the ongoing electioneering for the 2023 general elections.

Bature added that all other dates for other activities related to the primary elections in the respective states remained unchanged.

“All our governorships aspirants, state chapters, critical stakeholders in the respective states and the general public should please note the change of dates as stated above,” he said.