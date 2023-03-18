Governorship Election: Osinbajo, wife vote in Ikenne, Ogun State

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, have cast their votes in Polling Unit 14, Egunrege, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun in the Governorship and House of Assembly Elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at the polling unit as early as 7:25 a.m. while accreditation of voters and voting began at 8:30 a.m.

Osinbajo and wife arrived at the unit at 10:30 a.m; got successfully verified by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) at 10:33 a.m. and voted at 10:35 a.m.

Osinbajo told newsmen afterwards that he was impressed with the peaceful and orderly conduct of the exercise at the unit.

He said he hoped the exercise would be hitch-free across the country.

No fewer than 133 voters are expected to exercise their franchise at the polling unit