The Osun State Police Command on Thursday said security has been beefed up to prevent any breakdown of law and order ahead of Friday’s Supreme Court judgment on the 2018 governorship election in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Folashade Odoro, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the police was fully prepared for the outcome.

Odoro said: “Officers have been placed on red alert and are pro-active to prevent any kind of violence or demonstration in the state.

“We will, however, want to urge people of the state to maintain law and order and go about their lawful businesses without fear or intimidation.”

NAN reports that the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, had challenged the victory of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, at the Osun State 2018 Governorship Election Tribunal.

The tribunal on March 22 declared Adeleke as the winner of the election, but the judgment was later overturned by the Court of Appeal on May 9.

The case however moved to the Supreme Court for final judgement and the court is set to rule on the matter on July 5.

