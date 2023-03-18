Governorship Election: Commercial tricyclists, bikes, traders make brisk business in Lagos

Commercial tricyclists and bikes are making brisk business in Ikorodu during the ongoing Governorship and State House of Assembly Election.

NAN reports that tricyclists and bikes were seen moving freely at Obafemi Awolowo Road, Ota-Ona, Ireshe, Ita-Elewa, Igbogbo Road in Ikorodu.

They were conveying voters to their polling units, while traders were seen selling soft drinks, water and snacks at shops around the area.

Some voters were also seen walking to their different polling units to cast their votes, while some were seen drinking at local joints.

There were more vehicular movements during the governorship election compared to the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The youth also converted the streets to football pitches as they were seen playing football and diverting vehicles.

An Octogenarian, Alhaji Shehu Mustapha, commended the conduct of the election and the peaceful ambience of the community.

Mustapha who voted at PU 11, Ward E, Aga-Ijomu, Ikorodu, appealed to the citizens to reject calls for tribalism and violence, noting that peaceful coexistence would bring development.

Armed security agents mounted roadblocks along Ayangburen Road, Itamaga, Sabo, Ikorodu-Roundabout and other strategic areas of the community.

Officials of the Department of State Security (DSS) and Nigeria Police Force were seen patrolling and monitoring the security situation around the community.