Governorship candidate speaks as renewed attack claims seven in Plateau

The Plateau Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate for the 2023 elections, Caleb Mutfwang, has expressed concern about killings in rural communities of Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

He said in a statement on Tuesday that he received with sadness the news of the attack on innocent communities.

He said the attacks, which left seven persons dead at a time that the state is making efforts at sustaining peaceful co-existence, could open old wounds.

Mutfwang also charged the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to intensify effort in the area to forestall further escalation of the situation.

He called on the public to be vigilant and report suspicious persons, movements or activities to security operatives as soon as possible.