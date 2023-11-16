Governors’ wives storm Ebonyi as First Lady launches Foundation

Oswald Agwu

Wife of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Uzoamaka Nwifuru, has launched her pet project: Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Foundation.

It focuses on improving health, education and general wellbeing of women and children, especially rural dwellers.

It will also cover the vulnerable people of Ebonyi State.

The foundation, a Nongovernmental initiative, was flagged-off on Wednesday at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The event was attended by members of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum, past Governors of the State, present and past National Assembly members, captains of industries and women organisations, among others.

Nwifuru, while speaking about the Foundation, said she was motivated by her deep passion and concern for the well being of women, children and the vulnerable.

She noted that the birth of the foundation was geared towards alleviating the plights of the downtrodden, creating awareness to end Gender-Based Violence and advocating for victims as well as supporting second chance education for the people of the State.

The Governor’s wife emphasised that the project would achieve best results and sustainable impact through collective efforts.

She appreciated her husband, Governor Francis Nwifuru, and his predecessor, Dave Umahi, for collectively giving her the platform to actualise her dreams.

The wives of Imo State Governor, Chioma Uzodimma; and her counterparts from Ogun and Cross River States, Bamidele Abiodun and Eyoanwan Otu, respectively, who represented their Forum, called for collaboration between the government and private sector in checking violence and improving livelihood of the Nigerian populace.

They commended Mrs. Nwifuru for the initiative and her registered efforts at stemming GBV violence in the State, soliciting the support of public spirited individuals, private sector and government towards the success of the foundation.

In his remark, Governor Nwifuru assured that the State Government would back and support the foundation, which, he noted, would make life meaningful for rural dwellers and improve the standard of living of the people.

The governor commended the wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, for inspiring wives of governors towards providing quality life for the society.

Nwifuru added: “The initiative will serve as a base to address the health issues of rural women, their empowerment and uplifting from poverty.”

Umahi acknowledged that health as part of objectives of the foundation is most appropriate in improving the well-being of people of the state.

Umahi, the Minister of Works and guest of honour at the event, noted that Ebonyi State has continued progressively on the part of self actualisation, building confidence for growth and development.

Commending Nwifuru’s wife, he added: “The choice of your pet project is good because there is need to take care of women, children and other vulnerable groups.”

Others who spoke at the event, including the Chairman of the occasion, Sir Edward Nkwegu and the Team Lead of BERWO, Nkechi Echiegu, further called for support for the Governor’s wife.

Echiegu, wife of the Chief of Staff, Government House, Ebonyi State, Emmanuel Echiegu, explained that the initiative was not just a project but a manifestation of a shared vision to address pressing issues and to foster a better quality of life for all residents.

Echiegu added: “The project envisioned a society that supports women, youth and children to achieve their full potential with improved health care, better education and facilitating active involvement in economic empowerment.

“BERWO is a call to action and collaboration by all to contribute towards a common goal to impact in the lives of people.”

The event also featured the unveiling of the Foundation’s logo and the launching of a rehabilitation centre for GBV survivors.