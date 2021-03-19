The Nigerian Governors’ Wives Association has donated N100,000 to each of the two rape survivors in Zamfara State.

This was revealed in a statement in Gusau on Thursday by the Press Secretary to the association, Zainab Shu’aibu.

Shu’aibu stated that Aisha, the Wife of the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, presented the money to the beneficiaries on behalf of the association.

The statement quoted Mrs. Matawalle to have described the gesture as the group’s modest way of empowering the survivors.

It stated that the governor’s wife, represented by the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Zainab Lawal, hoped the money would help the survivors to become self reliant.

It further quoted her to have lauded the contributions of the association toward ending Gender-Based Violence in the country.

“I am using this medium to once again thank the Zamfara government for supporting various programmes to empower women under my office,” she was quoted to have said.

Matawalle was also reported to have advised women in the state to utilise the different supports given to them to secure their future economically.

A beneficiary was quoted to have thanked the association and Matawalle “for the love and care they showed to them”.