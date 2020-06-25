The wife of the Nasarawa State Governor, Hajiya Salifat Sule, has condemned the recent

defilement of four minors in the state by a 27-year-old man, describing the act as barbaric, evil and devilish.

The governor’s wife told newsmen in Lafia on Thursday that her office was working with the Ministry of Justice, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other organisations to ensure that the culprit was punished for his action.

Sule said some organisations had paid the medical bills of one of the defiled minors before she took over the matter, and cautioned parents to closely monitor the whereabouts of their children.

She added: “Henceforth, I will pay the medical bills of victims and support their families to cushion the effect of the trauma they go through.

“I am pained by what happened to the minors, especially the three months old baby in Adogi community of Lafia.”

The 27-year-old Nasarawa man, identified as Adam Yaro, was arrested by men of the NSCDC over the alleged defilement of the four minors, including the three-month-old baby.

The suspect was said to have committed the act on May 27 as explained by the NSCDC Deputy Commandant in the State Command, Bisi Olugboyega, who paraded the suspect on Wednesday.

The suspect, while responding to questions from journalists at the office of the NSCDC in Lafia, confessed to the crime, and pleaded for forgiveness, attributing his action to powers beyond his control.

He denied that his action was for ritual purposes, adding that he had no accomplice.

The parents of the victims, who were at the NSCDC state command, called for justice for their children.