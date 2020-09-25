The Nigerian Governors Forum has kicked against deductions from the Federation Allocation of the 774 local governments for the construction of healthcare centres in each local government area on behalf of the Association of Local Government Areas of Nigeria.

The NGF, comprising state governors of the 36 states, in a communique issued at the end of its teleconference emergency meeting on Thursday, also opposed the planned industrial action by the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress over the recent hike in fuel pump price and electricity tariff.

The ‎meeting was convened to deliberate on the deductions from local council statutory allocation for the construction of primary healthcare centers in each of the 774 LGAs and the impending industrial action.

The communique noted that the NGF rejected the legality and the legitimacy of the contract for the construction of the primary health centers, including all financing arrangements.

At the end of deliberations, according to the communique, ‎the NGF resolved to call on the Minister for Finance and the Accountant General of the Federation not to disburse to receiving entities monies already deducted for the construction of primary healthcare centers in each of the 774 LGAs, and that further deductions should be halted forthwith.

The NGF also resolved to constitute a committee comprising the Governors of Ekiti (Chairman), Ebonyi, Delta, Gombe, Plateau and Kano States to represent state and local governments on the matter.

The committee will also approach President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, National Judicial Council and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning to appeal against the judgment.

Opposing the planned industrial action, the communique said: “On the call for a national strike action by the NLC and the TUC, the Forum believes that the labour unions should exercise caution on the call for a strike action, noting that any strike action will worsen the currently deteriorating economic situation of the country brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

However, the NGF, in the same vein, suggested the provision of a cushioning arrangement to ameliorate the effect of subsidy removal.

The communique added that the governors confirmed during the meeting that an industrial court had barred labour from embarking on the planned industrial action, but nevertheless decided to use the intervening period to mediate between the stakeholders.

The NGF also resolved to ‎intercede with labour unions, the Federal Government and other stakeholders over the planned industrial action.

According to the communique, the governors stressed that labour should exercise caution in its plan to embark on an indefinite strike “as such action will worsen the already deteriorating economic situation of the workers brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The meeting agreed to set up a committee made up of the Governors of Jigawa (Chairman), Nasarawa, Ogun, Kwara, Gombe, Abia and Bayelsa States to interface with the National Economic Council, Labour unions and relevant stakeholders for the overall interest of the nation.

The NGF equally called for an emergency National Economic Council meeting as soon as it comes up with a common position on the deregulation of both the petroleum and power sectors.

The communique added: “Members advised that any position taken by the Forum should not be seen to be contrary or injurious to the position state governors have always maintained in support of deregulation.

“Governors insisted that subsidy in the petroleum sector, apart from promoting corruption in petroleum pricing and distribution, brings about loss of revenues to the three tiers of government and loss of jobs to the populace‎.”