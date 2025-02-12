Governors, Oduah, others storm Lagos for Primate Ayodele 

The Governors of Anambra and Osun States, Charles Soludo and Ademola Adeleke, Senator Stella Oduah and several other prominent political figures are set to arrive Lagos for Nigerian prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele.

They have confirmed their attendance at the two-day grand finale of Ayodele’s “21 day of thanksgiving”, which began in January.

It is billed to end on February 14, 2025.

The confirmation of their attendance is in recognition of Primate Ayodele’s unwavering commitment to God’s work and the credibility of his ministry.

Asides these prominent personalities, celebrity musicians are also expected at the event, which is primarily to appreciate the goodness of God in the life of his prophet.

Furthermore, the former President of Liberia, George Weah; President of Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau; United Nations representatives; and others have confirmed their attendance too.

Likewise, about 20 royal fathers have confirmed that they will be physically present to appreciate God in the life of his prophet.

Several programmes have been lined up for the two-day grand finale, including empowerment, award of scholarship, gifting of vehicles, provision of good materials, to mention, but a few.

