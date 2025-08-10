Governor’s Nominees: Assembly halts screening over unmet demands

The Benue State House of Assembly has declined to screen Governor Hyacinth Alia’s commissioner nominees until the executive meets its demands

This decision was taken on Friday in Makurdi immediately after Speaker Hyacinth Dajoh read Governor Alia’s letter presenting his proposed cabinet members.

Thomas Dugeri (APC/Kwande West) said screening nominees was their constitutional duty and they had no objection to it in principle.

Dugeri stressed that members had always supported the governor but insisted unresolved concerns must be addressed before further correspondence from the executive would be considered.

Supporting this, Simon Gabo (APC/Mata) said the submission of nominees showed the governor recognised their legislative role, meaning they should work in synergy.

Gabo complained that he had not received his first constituency allowance, thereby denying his constituents some planned projects.

He added that sittings had yet to begin in the Chamber because renovation works, started by the governor, remained incomplete.

He also said seven members had not been given official cars.

Gabo urged his colleagues to adjourn sittings sine die, saying the governor should proceed alone if he preferred, but must treat legislators fairly.

Elias Audu (APC/Gwer East) lamented that the situation felt like a “state of nature”, even though they were not.

Audu noted that resolutions such as unfreezing state accounts had not been implemented despite being passed.

Manger Manger (APC/Tarka) said they were denied constituency service funds, despite the allocation being included in the budget.

Manger called for the correspondence to be stood down, allowing the leadership to keep engaging the executive on their demands, and supported sine die adjournment.

Kennedy Angbo (APC/Otukpo-Akpa) decried the executive’s nonchalant attitude to resolutions, saying it discouraged ministry and agency heads from honouring invitations.

Angbo described the lack of official cars for seven members as unacceptable and urged standing down the correspondence.

Bemdoo Ipusu (APC/Katsina-Ala) opposed sine die adjournment, but agreed the screening should wait until Governor Alia complied with resolutions.

He also condemned alleged insults from social media aides of the SUBEB Chairperson, Dr. Grace Adagba, against legislators.

Michael Audu (PDP/Adoka-Ugboju) urged members to avoid sine die adjournment, noting they must meet the minimum sitting days required per legislative session.

Douglas Akya (APC/Makurdi South) questioned how they could function effectively when welfare matters were treated as an afterthought.

Akya said they had avoided confrontation and given their all, and would continue doing so, but supported standing down executive correspondence.

Abu Edoh (PDP/Agatu) also opposed shutting down the Assembly.

William Ortyom (PDP/Agasha) said they were not trying to destroy the state, noting they could have continued sitting on plastic chairs for over two years.

Ortyom said the Assembly was the only one in the country still sitting on plastic chairs.

Majority Leader Saater Tiseer urged colleagues to remain calm, promising continued engagement with the executive until their goals were achieved.

Ruling, Speaker Dajoh directed Governor Alia to obey the resolutions and suspend the SUBEB Chair, Otukpo Council Chairman, and Sports Lottery Board Executive Secretary.

He warned that without meeting their demands, including the provision of seven vehicles, the Assembly would not honour any further correspondence from the governor.

