Governors of the 36 States of the federation under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum will meet on Wednesday to deliberate on the Executive Order signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last week granting financial autonomy to State Judiciary and Legislature.

This was revealed by the Head of Media and Public Affairs of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in a statement on Tuesday.

The Executive Order, signed by the President on Friday, directed the Accountant-General of the Federation to give effect to the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution signed in 2018.

Bello-Barkindo said the Governors will also deliberate on restructuring of loans owned by State Governments, deductions from the Federation Account and Allocation Committee, ownership of the Nigeria liquefied Natural Gas and the controversial Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Bill in the House of Representatives.

The teleconference meeting, slated for 2pm, will also have the Governors updated on the Coronavirus Disease by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 as well as review a letter on draft regulations from the National Coordinator of the PTF on the COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu.

The NGF has Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Governor of Ekiti, as Chairman.